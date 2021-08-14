Caspian (CSP) Price Hits $0.0202

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Caspian has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and $407,326.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Caspian has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00058101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.22 or 0.00882682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00101241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00044049 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.