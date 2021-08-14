Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Short Interest Down 72.1% in July

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 577,600 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the July 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 7,597.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,092,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,824,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,158,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,740,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CATB opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CATB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.