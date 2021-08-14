Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $29,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.57. 2,037,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.65 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

