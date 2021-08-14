Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Raised by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 1.3% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 205.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 63.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,880. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.65 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

