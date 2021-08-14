Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Update

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the July 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPCAY opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30. Cathay Pacific Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPCAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

