Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,125 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 2.42% of Cavco Industries worth $49,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

CVCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $254.52 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.76.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.