CBDAO Trading Down 29.1% Over Last 7 Days (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, CBDAO has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CBDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CBDAO has a market capitalization of $69,369.04 and approximately $94,642.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00057552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.61 or 0.00879875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00100856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00043864 BTC.

CBDAO Coin Profile

BREE is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

