CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $12,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $95.38 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.98.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.