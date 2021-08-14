Ccore (CCO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $142.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 63.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $50,970.38 and approximately $142.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00058324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.22 or 0.00883965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00101540 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044083 BTC.

Ccore Profile

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

