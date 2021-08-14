CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Update

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 351.6% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.01. CD Projekt has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

OTGLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. AlphaValue lowered CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $13.19 price objective on CD Projekt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

