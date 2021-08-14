CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Mark Stevens increased its position in shares of CDW by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.32. 650,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,226. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $198.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,341 shares of company stock worth $19,142,065. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

