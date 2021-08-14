Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Short Interest Up 311.5% in July

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 311.5% from the July 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CMXC stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Cell MedX has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.26.

Cell MedX Company Profile

Cell MedX Corp. is a biotech company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness. Its products include electromedical technology, and eBalance technology which harnesses power of micro currents and their effects on human body.

