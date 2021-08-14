Celo (CELO) Price Hits $3.13 on Major Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $3.13 or 0.00006656 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Celo has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $896.25 million and approximately $21.24 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00047906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00137192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00155021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,887.96 or 0.99834690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.70 or 0.00872341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,702,568 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

