Celsion’s (CLSN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Brookline Capital Management

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

CLSN stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $90.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a current ratio of 8.41. Celsion has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $3.48.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 64.57% and a negative net margin of 4,444.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsion will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsion by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 424,012 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Celsion in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Celsion in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and vaccines. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary liver cancer.

