Centaur (CNTR) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Centaur has a market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00057556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.95 or 0.00879990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00101958 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044452 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,822,208,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

