Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Position Lifted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,581 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,233,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,095,000 after buying an additional 73,816 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Centene by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 212,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,551,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Centene by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $63.07 on Friday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. raised their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

