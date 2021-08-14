Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Head-To-Head Review

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

0.4% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Clearway Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $5.65 billion 2.07 $1.23 billion $0.85 8.78 Clearway Energy $1.20 billion 5.25 $25.00 million $0.60 51.95

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearway Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clearway Energy pays out 220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Clearway Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Clearway Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 1 0 3.00 Clearway Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás currently has a consensus target price of $8.47, suggesting a potential upside of 13.54%. Clearway Energy has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.46%. Given Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 25.28% 10.13% 4.20% Clearway Energy 3.66% 4.39% 1.09%

Volatility and Risk

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás beats Clearway Energy on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts. It also operates 66,431 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 1,394 MW thermal equivalent capacity of steam and chilled water. Clearway Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.