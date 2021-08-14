Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CJPRY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 41,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Central Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.