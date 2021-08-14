Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.56. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 129.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, Director Saedene K. Ota acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 86,028 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPF traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 50,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.34. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

