Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Update

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 286.4% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CET traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.51. 8,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,609. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81. Central Securities has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $42.76.

Get Central Securities alerts:

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in Central Securities by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 386,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Central Securities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 169,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Central Securities by 15.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in Central Securities by 6.9% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Securities by 14.7% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.