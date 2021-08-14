Centric Cash (CNS) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001176 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00072164 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Coin Profile

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

