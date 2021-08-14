Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) is Close Asset Management Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,250 shares during the period. Cerner makes up about 6.2% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.55% of Cerner worth $128,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in Cerner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Cerner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CERN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.63. 800,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,010. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,739 shares of company stock worth $1,576,348. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

