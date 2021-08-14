Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1,098.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,471 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the first quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 180.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,739 shares of company stock worth $1,576,348. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.29. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

CERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

