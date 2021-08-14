CertiK Price Hits $1.62 on Major Exchanges (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $90.95 million and approximately $26.59 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00003435 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,549,743 coins and its circulating supply is 56,112,497 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

