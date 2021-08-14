Chain Guardians Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000990 BTC on major exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $13.47 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00057556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.95 or 0.00879990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00101958 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044452 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.