Chainlink (LINK) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27.01 or 0.00057722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $12.05 billion and $1.17 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.98 or 0.00876054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00101291 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044015 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,009,554 coins. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.