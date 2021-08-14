Chainswap Hits Market Cap of $3.22 Million (ASAP)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Chainswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000505 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chainswap has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Chainswap has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $620,932.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00057204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.81 or 0.00874646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00101088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043673 BTC.

About Chainswap

Chainswap is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,708,435 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Chainswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

