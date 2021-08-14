Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 6,305 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 112.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FATE. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,846 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 98.0% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,228,000 after purchasing an additional 865,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,628,000 after purchasing an additional 491,946 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 43.8% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,370,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,967,000 after acquiring an additional 417,286 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 134.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 621,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,260,000 after acquiring an additional 357,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FATE opened at $86.71 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $121.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.85.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

