Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in YETI by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.08. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,895,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,577 shares of company stock worth $18,614,362. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.32.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.