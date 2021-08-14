Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,401 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,487 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 17,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $194.36 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $283.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

