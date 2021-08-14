Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,283,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 861,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,375,000 after purchasing an additional 66,865 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 687,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,388 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,540,000 after acquiring an additional 578,156 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

INSP opened at $188.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -107.85 and a beta of 1.64. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.30 and a 12 month high of $252.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

