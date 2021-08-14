ChatCoin Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $2.40 million and $61,385.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,805.86 or 0.99852990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00032424 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00082255 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001026 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013731 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

