Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,210 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.07% of Chemed worth $80,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,892,000 after acquiring an additional 49,799 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 389,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,957,000 after purchasing an additional 50,058 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 71,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $457.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $475.34. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $417.41 and a 52-week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,554.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,598,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.