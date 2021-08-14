Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,111 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $83,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 88,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Chevron by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 109,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $101.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

