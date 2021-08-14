Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,557,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,609,458. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

