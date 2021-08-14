Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.82% of Chicago Rivet & Machine worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR remained flat at $$26.50 during trading on Friday. 234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.04. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.