Chiliz (CHZ) Market Cap Achieves $2.19 Billion

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $2.19 billion and $407.61 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00015336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.80 or 0.00878038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00105654 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00044002 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,953,497 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

