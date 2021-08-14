Chimpion Price Up 13% Over Last 7 Days (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a market cap of $97.19 million and approximately $873,009.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.06 or 0.00006488 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chimpion Coin Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

