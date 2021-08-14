Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,861 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.98% of Choice Hotels International worth $64,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $37,942,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 48.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $116.46 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $123.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. Analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $442,346.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,474 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $657,755.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,670.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,815. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

