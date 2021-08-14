Chrono.tech Reaches Market Cap of $14.24 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $14.24 million and $7,544.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for approximately $20.05 or 0.00042550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chrono.tech

TIME is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

