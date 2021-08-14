CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 238.5% from the July 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
CHS stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. CHS has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.19.
About CHS
