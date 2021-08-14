CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.67.

CIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CI Financial to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CI Financial to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$24.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$14.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.87.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$640.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.2400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

