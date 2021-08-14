Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the July 15th total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CIOXY remained flat at $$0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 34,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,686. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Cielo has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.92.

Get Cielo alerts:

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $530.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

About Cielo

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.