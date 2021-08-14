Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cigna were worth $21,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,650 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cigna by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,105,000 after purchasing an additional 398,099 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $794,023,000 after purchasing an additional 210,003 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.16.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,763. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

