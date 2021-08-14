Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$12.00. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cineplex to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.19.

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$13.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.57. The company has a market cap of C$846.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.57. Cineplex has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$16.76.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

