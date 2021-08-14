Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cintas were worth $13,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 34.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 41.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 79.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44,478 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 37.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

CTAS stock opened at $389.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $307.65 and a 1-year high of $396.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

