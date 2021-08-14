Cipher (CPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $112,745.70

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Cipher has a total market cap of $112,745.70 and $112,289.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cipher Profile

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

