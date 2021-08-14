Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,067 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $68,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,581,548,000 after buying an additional 2,062,223 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,048,000 after purchasing an additional 710,318 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $237.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

