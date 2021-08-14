Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 251,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.0% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 598,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,708,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 306,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,290,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,386,000 after buying an additional 802,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. 10,794,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,779,046. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.18. The company has a market cap of $237.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.