Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 616,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.95% of Seaport Global Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGAM. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGAM opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

